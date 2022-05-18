Advertisement
KCC to write to Conradh na Gaeilge to change name of Seachtain na Gaeilge

May 18, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is to write to Conradh na Gaeilge asking the organisation to change the name of the longest Irish language festival in the country.

Seachtain na Gaeilge, which directly translates to 'the week of the Irish language', was founded in 1902 by Fóras na Gaeilge.

However, the scale of the celebrations has resulted in the festival lasting 17 days in recent years.

Tabling the motion, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says changing the name to 'Mí na Gaeilge', which translates to 'the month of the Irish language' would be more suitable.

