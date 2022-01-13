Advertisement
 KCC to pursue compulsory purchase orders for Killarney town relief road

Jan 13, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
 KCC to pursue compulsory purchase orders for Killarney town relief road
Kerry County Council has notified landowners of its intention to pursue compulsory purchase orders to provide an inner relief road in Killarney.

The announcement was made by the council executive at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

The road, which will run from the junction at Upper High Street to Bohereen na Goun, will aim to relieve traffic congestion in the town.

Members of the public will be able to make submissions on the plans which will be made public by the first week of February and then submitted to An Bord Pleanála for CPO consideration.

