KCC to demand explanation for lack of hedge cutting on Ring of Kerry

Aug 23, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to seek an explanation as to why the authority has refused to provide an annual hedge cutting budget for the Ring of Kerry route.

At a recent meeting of Kenmare Municipal District, Cllr Michael Cahill said the TII has so far ignored the requests of the council to do so.

He accused the authority of neglecting Ireland’s premier tourist route as vast sections are overgrown, blocking the view of the coastline for thousands of visitors.

He said it’s also a health and safety matter as the hedges are causing obstructions for pedestrians, cyclist and bus drivers.

