KCC to consider adopting campers' code of conduct

Kerry County Council is to consider adopting a campers’ code of conduct.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty suggested the creation of a policy at a recent meeting of the Kenmare Municipal District.

Advertisement

She said the policy would assist campers visiting the county to plan their trips and help facilitate their visits to Kenmare in particular.

Advertisement

The council will contact stakeholders involved such as Fáilte Ireland as well as caravan and camping park owners as part of the Kerry County Tourism Strategy review later in the year.