KCC says setback areas should not contain any structures to discourage drivers

Kerry County Council says setback areas in front of properties should not contain any structures to discourage drivers using them.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea had asked the council what is the legal position with setbacks where households put obstructions in the way to prevent vehicle use.

The local authority says such setbacks are normally provided as conditions set down at the planning stage and the reasons vary from property to property.

However, it says that generally the view is taken that nothing should be done in or on this setback area, nor any structure placed there which could create a hazard for road users.