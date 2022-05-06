Advertisement
News

KCC refuses footpath works on busy Lispole road

May 6, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
KCC refuses footpath works on busy Lispole road KCC refuses footpath works on busy Lispole road
Share this article

Kerry County Council has refused to carry out works to facilitate a footpath and parking on a busy Lispole road.

The local authority was responding to a question by Cllr Mike O’Shea at a meeting of the Castleisland/ Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, who was seeking further parking to facilitate the local school, community hall and GAA grounds.

The council executive said the L12098 was not an area desirable for parking as it’s a tertiary road.

Advertisement

The council suggested that the local GAA club source additional parking within their own grounds or from an adjacent landowner which would remove parking from the road entirely.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus