KCC refuses footpath works on busy Lispole road

Kerry County Council has refused to carry out works to facilitate a footpath and parking on a busy Lispole road.

The local authority was responding to a question by Cllr Mike O’Shea at a meeting of the Castleisland/ Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, who was seeking further parking to facilitate the local school, community hall and GAA grounds.

The council executive said the L12098 was not an area desirable for parking as it’s a tertiary road.

The council suggested that the local GAA club source additional parking within their own grounds or from an adjacent landowner which would remove parking from the road entirely.