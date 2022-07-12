Advertisement
KCC proposing to close Mid-Kerry road for festival weekend

Jul 12, 2022 11:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is proposing to close a Mid-Kerry road to public traffic for a weekend in July.

The road closure is to facilitate the Feile Lughnasadh festival hosted by the Milltown-Listry branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann which is happening from July 28th to 31st.

Pedestrian access to St Nicolas Place will be maintained at all times and the closure will be clearly signposted in advance of and during the festival.

Local access will be maintained for emergency services.

Objections can be made in writing or by email to [email protected] by today at 4pm to:

Administrative Officer,

Roads, Transportation and Marine Department,

County Buildings,

Tralee

Co Kerry.

 

