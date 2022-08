Kerry County Council is planning a road closure in Killarney to facilitate the upgrade and renewal of railway assets.

The road from the old post office at Ballyhar Cross to the junction with the road at Ballinillane, Killarney will close from 10am on Tuesday, August 16th.

It will reopen at 3pm on Saturday, August 20th.

The council is advising of alternative routes via Ballybrack Cross and Ballinillane.