KCC asked to contact operators of GPS satellites about mountain pass

Jan 10, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
KCC asked to contact operators of GPS satellites about mountain pass
Kerry County Council has been asked to contact operators of GPS satellites about a road in the county.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill spoke at the recent MD meeting about large vehicles using a mountain route on the Iveragh Peninsula.

Councillor Michael Cahill said buses frequently travel the Ballaghisheen Pass, which runs between Killorglin and Waterville.

He said the route isn't suitable for large vehicles.

Councillor Cahill asked Kerry County Council could it make contact with the operators of global positioning system to inform them that large vehicles should not be directed to use the Ballaghisheen Pass.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty asked the local authority to inform Ordinance Survey Ireland that the route isn't suitable for some vehicles; she said if online mapping services use OSI data, they'd be given the advisory against using the pass.

Kerry County Council's Padraig Teahan said there are many mapping systems available and it isn't practical to contact them all.

He said route selection is a driver's responsibility, however, he would speak with the council's tourism unit to see what can be done.

 

