Kayak trip in which student died not properly assessed

A kayaking trip on the Upper Caragh River, during which a student died, was not suitable for all participants according to a report by the Marine Casualty Investigation Board.

21 year old Aisling O Connor from Ballyshannon in County Donegal drowned in the incident, and a second male student had to be resuscitated.

A group of 27 students from the University of Limerick Kayak Club were taking part in the event on the upper Caragh River on November 2nd 2019.

Advertisement

The Marine Casualty Investigation report found that Ms O Connor became unconscious and stopped breathing after being trapped under a tree branch near Glencar.

She was transferred by helicopter to UHK but died two days later. A second student was also described as a "near fatality".

The report found that the trip was not properly assessed for risk given the prevailing conditions on the Upper Caragh River and the skills and experience of those taking part in what is described as a high risk activity.

Advertisement

Weather conditions on the day were described as inclement and a yellow weather alert was in force.

The report describes the River Caragh as a "difficult to very difficult" river for kayaking, with hazards including overhanging trees, rocks on some rapids and the potential for wire fencing to run across the river.

The report states that different decisions might have been taken with more and better qualified instructors.

Advertisement

The Board issued a number of safety recommendations including that the club suspend it's activities until it's safety regime was audited.