Danish retailer JYSK says the opening of its new store in Tralee is on track.

The furniture and homewares company has 3,000 stores around the world, and plans to launch six new Irish outlets before the end of this year.

JYSK is to open its Tralee outlet in Manor West Retail Park, with the creation of 12 jobs.

The company confirmed to Radio Kerry News this is expected to happen in the last week of October or first week of November, as long as there are no delays.