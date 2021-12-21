Justice Minister says Garda crime text alert to be rolled out shortly in Listowel and Dingle

The Justice Minister says a Garda crime text alert system is to be rolled out shortly in Listowel and Dingle.

Minister Helen McEntee confirmed that See Something, Say Something will start operating in the two towns shortly.

The text-based system allows members of the public to report suspicious activity anonymously to gardaí by text; it’s already in Tralee and Killarney.

Advertisement

The See Something, Say Something campaign was initiated by Kerry gardaí and developed in collaboration with Tralee Chamber Alliance; it was the first initiative of its kind in Ireland.

It allows any member of the public to report anti-social or suspicious behaviour anonymously via text message.

The nearest available mobile patrol unit or Garda on foot or bike patrol is dispatched.

Advertisement

The initiative assisted in reducing public order incidents in Tralee by 22% in 2019.

It’s also helped gardaí assign patrols to areas where they’re needed most.

See Something, Say Something has been in operation in Tralee since 2018 and Killarney since 2019.

Advertisement

It was due to be rolled out in Listowel also in 2019, but hasn’t yet begun.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, however, now says she’s been informed that See Something, Say Something will shortly be rolled out across the remainder of the Kerry Division in towns such as Listowel and Dingle.