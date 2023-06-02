Just over 20% of Kerry Home Loan applications recommended to be approved

Just over 20% of applications made under the Local Authority Home Loan in Kerry were recommended to be approved.

The figures were provided by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien following a query from Independent TD Mattie McGrath.

They cover from the beginning of January last year to March 31st this year.

The Local Authority Home Loan is a Government-backed mortgage for first time buyers and fresh start applicants.

It’s been available since January 4th last year.

It can be used to purchase a new or second-hand property or for self-build, and provides up to 90% of the market value of the property; the maximum loan amount is determined by where the property is located.

The Housing Agency provides a central support service that assesses applications on behalf of local authorities and it makes recommendations to approve or refuse applications.

As of the end of March 83 applications, made to Kerry County Council, were assessed; of these, 20 applications, or 24%, were recommended to be approved.

Nationwide, 2,557 applications have been assessed and 1,055 have been recommended to be approved.