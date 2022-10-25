Just 20 Kerry homes approved for upgrades in National Home Retrofit Scheme

There have been just 20 applications in Kerry for energy upgrades in the National Home Retrofit Scheme, with one home completed.

Figures released by the Irish Examiner, show just 681 homes nationally have been approved for the program, with only 89 completed to date.

Launched in February by Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, the initiative offered grants of up to €25,000 to improve energy ratings in homes, with the aim to retrofitting 500,000 houses by 2030.

The scheme, ran by the SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland), has concluded and paid for works on just 89 homes

Figures show that Dublin has had most applications, with 118, while 13 counties have had fewer than 10 applications. With Leitrim failing to record a single application.

SEAI have confirmed since 2015, 2995 homes in Kerry have been completed the Individual Energy Upgrade grant programme. While in 2022, 918 homes have been completed to date.