Just 17% of funding available for walking and cycling infrastructure in Kerry spent

Just 17% of funding made available for walking and cycling infrastructure in Kerry was spent last year.

The figures were released by the National Transport Authority.

They show that Kerry County Council was allocated €5.6m for such projects, however, only €1 million of this was spent.

Kerry Green Party representatives have called out the council for what they describe as lack of action on walking and cycling infrastructure.

Members of the Green Party in Kerry say it’s disheartening to see money being allocated by Government and not being used at local level.

They say funding was allocated for a range of projects including active travel network plan and the Bracker O’Regan Road cycle scheme but say no progress has been made on these projects.

Green Party Representative for Tralee, Anluan Dunne says the average monthly spend on petrol and diesel now exceeds €180; he says if people feel it’s unsafe or inconvenient to walk or cycle, they’ll continue to be forced into cars at huge cost to them.

They’ve written to Kerry County Council seeking an explanation as to why so little was spent on such projects.

Diarmaid Griffin, Killarney representative for the Green Party, says the council replied to him saying it spent €6.1m in 2021 on active travel and greenway projects.

Mr Griffin also claims Kerry County Council also says COVID-19 had an impact on their ability to deliver more projects.