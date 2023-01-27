Advertisement
Jury to continue deliberations on Monday in trial of Kerrymen facing rape and sexual assault charges

Jan 27, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Deliberations will continue on Monday for the jury in the trial of two Kerrymen facing rape and sexual assault charges.

 

Proceedings in the Central Criminal Court trial, sitting in Tralee before Mr Justice Michael MacGrath, has been adjourned for the weekend.

The complainant alleges she was raped and sexually assaulted in an area close to her home in a rural part of Kerry in the summer of 2020, when she was 16 years old.

 

The two accused, also teenagers, deny the charges against them and claimed all sexual activity was consensual, while the complainant claims she was too drunk to consent to anything.

 

The jury has been deliberating for a total of six hours 21 minutes since they were sent out to consider their verdict shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

The jury has come back to the court on several occasions to seek clarity from the court on a number of matters during the course of its deliberations.

