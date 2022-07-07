Advertisement
News

Jury considering verdict in case against Causeway man accused of careless driving causing death

Jul 7, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Jury considering verdict in case against Causeway man accused of careless driving causing death Jury considering verdict in case against Causeway man accused of careless driving causing death
Share this article

A jury at Tralee Circuit Court has retired to consider its verdict in a case against a Causeway man accused of careless driving causing death.

 

26-year-old Joseph Diggins of Drummacurra, Causeway was on a provisional licence, driving a Toyota Corolla, unaccompanied, when it struck and killed Michael Martin on May 31st 2016.

Advertisement

 

Mr Martin was a pedestrian walking from Ballyroe to Tralee when the incident occurred around 8.30am.

 

Advertisement

While Judge Catherine Staines advised the jury there's no question whether the extent of Mr Martin's injuries caused his death, the question for the jury is whether Mr Diggins was driving carelessly on the day in question.

 

A majority of 10-2 or 11-1 has to be agreed to reach a valid verdict.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus