Jury considering verdict in case against Causeway man accused of careless driving causing death

A jury at Tralee Circuit Court has retired to consider its verdict in a case against a Causeway man accused of careless driving causing death.

26-year-old Joseph Diggins of Drummacurra, Causeway was on a provisional licence, driving a Toyota Corolla, unaccompanied, when it struck and killed Michael Martin on May 31st 2016.

Mr Martin was a pedestrian walking from Ballyroe to Tralee when the incident occurred around 8.30am.

While Judge Catherine Staines advised the jury there's no question whether the extent of Mr Martin's injuries caused his death, the question for the jury is whether Mr Diggins was driving carelessly on the day in question.

A majority of 10-2 or 11-1 has to be agreed to reach a valid verdict.