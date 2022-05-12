Junior Transport Minister says Listowel Bypass will revitalise the town

The N69 Listowel Bypass is a critical project that’ll be positive for the town in terms of growth and accessibility.

That’s according to Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton.

She’s in Kerry today to turn the sod on the almost €70 million project.

The bypass comprises an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee-Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Minister Naughton believes this project will revitalise Listowel town in many ways, including by easing traffic congestion and improving accessibility.

She says she’s seen first-hand the benefits bypasses bring to towns:

Meanwhile, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton rejects the accusation that increases in rent prices show the government's housing policy has failed.

The latest Daft.ie report show average rents in Kerry have gone up by over 15% in the last year.

The average rent in the county is now over €1,100 (€1,125).

Minister Hildegarde Naughton says increased supply is needed, but says the housing plan will help ease the pressure on rents: