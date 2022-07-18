Advertisement
Junior Minister to meet community and volunteer groups during visit to Kerry this week

Jul 18, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo: gov.ie
A Junior Minister will meet community groups and voluntary organisations in Kerry on a two-day visit to the county this week.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien, will be in Kerry today and tomorrow, the 18th and 19th July respectively.

He’ll begin the visit in South Kerry, visiting the Sneem Digital Hub and meeting with the Cahersiveen Inter-Agency Ukrainian Response Forum.

Minister O’Brien will make his way through Killarney in the afternoon, before engaging with communities in the Tralee area on Tuesday.

He’ll visit the Kerry Volunteer Centre, St Vincent de Paul and the Community Employment Drugs Rehabilitation Unit, among others.

 

