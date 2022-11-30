Junior minister has no fears for future of Aughinish Alumina

A junior minister has no worries for the future of one of the biggest employers in the West Limerick and North Kerry region.

Aughinish Alumina, which is located off the N69 and close to Askeaton, is Europe’s largest alumina refinery, and directly employs around 500 people.

It processes bauxite, which is a sedimentary rock with a relatively high aluminium content.

Newly-filed accounts show Aughinish Alumina made a loss of over $377 million in the year before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A major factor was the rising price of gas, as well as exceptional charges of over $300 million.

Limerick Fianna Fáil TD and Minister of State, Niall Collins says the west Limerick facility is hugely important within its group, and he has no fears for its future.