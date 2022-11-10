Advertisement
News

Junior Agriculture Minister says climate change policies won’t lead to drop in farmers’ income

Nov 10, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Junior Agriculture Minister says climate change policies won’t lead to drop in farmers’ income Junior Agriculture Minister says climate change policies won’t lead to drop in farmers’ income
Image from Minister of State Martin Heydon's Twitter page
Share this article

The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture says climate change policies to reduce carbon emissions won’t lead to a drop in farmers’ income.

Minister of State Martin Heydon is visiting Kerry today.

He’ll visit the Dairymaster plant in Causeway and will meet with farming groups in Lixnaw and Ballymacelligott.

Advertisement

Minister Heydon says farmers’ core business of producing food won’t be taken away from them.

He also says there are further opportunities for them in terms of renewable energy:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus