Junior Agriculture Minister says climate change policies won’t lead to drop in farmers’ income

The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture says climate change policies to reduce carbon emissions won’t lead to a drop in farmers’ income.

Minister of State Martin Heydon is visiting Kerry today.

He’ll visit the Dairymaster plant in Causeway and will meet with farming groups in Lixnaw and Ballymacelligott.

Minister Heydon says farmers’ core business of producing food won’t be taken away from them.

He also says there are further opportunities for them in terms of renewable energy: