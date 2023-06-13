Judicial reviews against Adare Bypass withdrawn from High Court

Three judicial reviews taken against a road project including the Adare Bypass have been withdrawn from the High Court.

In August, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the 35km Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick Road.

This approval was challenged to the High Court, but the withdrawal of these challenges is a major boost for the project.

This project aims to bypass one of the country's worst traffic bottlenecks, Adare, and connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network.

It’s to comprise a 15.6 km dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, along with almost 2km of single carriageway from Askeaton to Ballyclogh.

There’ll be a 17.5km motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city at Attyflin; there’ll also be a service area for heavy goods vehicles near Foynes Port.

Following several deferrals, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for this project in August, but this decision was challenged by way of three separate judicial reviews to the High Court.

Limerick City and County Council says following discussions with the three applicants, these proceedings have now been withdrawn from the High Court.

The local authority says it welcomes this development, as it allows the project to progress to the next stage of delivery, and ultimately connect the core Port of Foynes to the motorway network near Limerick.

It says the proposed road will be implemented as expeditiously as possible, as it’s vital for the strategic development of the Port, and the wider region.

It’s hoped the development would be completed in time for the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027.

The council says that over the next few weeks, it will be contacting all owners of the approximately 200 landholdings which will be impacted by the project.

A link to the project website, with full details and documentation, is available here.