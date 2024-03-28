A District Court judge will next week review if he has jurisdiction on the case of an alleged assault on a teenager in South Kerry.

Judge David Waters asked that he receive a summary of the facts next week in the case of Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen.

He faces one charge of assault causing harm in Cahersiveen in February.

Advertisement

Mr McDonagh is charged with assault causing harm at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, on February 12th, in an alleged incident which left a teenager with stab injuries.

It’s also alleged that Mr McDonagh produced an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade - capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

Mr McDonagh appeared in Tralee District Court via video link this week from Cork Prison.

Advertisement

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are not available.

Judge David Waters said he remembers there being a discussion about further charges in this case, and he said he has doubts it may be a minor matter.

Sergeant Manton said he has photos which may assist the court, but does not have medical reports available.

Advertisement

He told the judge if he was to look at the photos, it may help in assessing whether or not this is a minor matter.

Judge Waters said he will put the case in for next Wednesday, April 3rd, when he will decide if he has jurisdiction in the case.

He asked that he be provided with a summary of facts by the state on that day, and Mr McDonagh was remanded in custody until then.

Advertisement

Judge to review jurisdiction in case of alleged assault on teenager in South Kerry

TAGS: Judge David Waters, Thomas McDonagh, Tralee District Court, assault causing harm, Cahersiveen,

IMAGE: Court