Man accused of assaulting teenager in Cahersiveen further remanded in custody

A man accused of assaulting a teenager in Cahersiveen has been further remanded in custody.

50-year-old Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, appeared at Tralee District Court facing two charges.

Mr McDonagh faces a charge of assault causing harm at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, on February 12th, in an alleged incident which left a teenager with stab injuries.

Advertisement

It’s also alleged that Mr McDonagh produced an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade - capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

At Tralee District Court, Judge John King was told directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are not ready yet.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court there were previously question marks over jurisdiction, but Judge King said he will not decide on jurisdiction if the DPP is not ready yet.

Advertisement

Sergeant Manton said it would probably be longer than two weeks for DPP directions, but he was seeking a remand for two weeks.

Mr McDonagh’s solicitor Pat Mann said he would consent to two weeks for his client, who is in custody in relation to these matters.

Mr Mann said there is an application for bail lodged with the High Court, which should be heard in the next few days.

Advertisement

Mr McDonagh was remanded in custody for a further two weeks, to appear again at Tralee District Court on March 13th.