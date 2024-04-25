Advertisement
Judge says case against Kerry meth accused needs to be progressed

Apr 25, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Judge says case against Kerry meth accused needs to be progressed
A judge has told Tralee District Court the case against two Kerry men charged over Ireland’s largest ever crystal meth seizure needs to be progressed.

Judge Philip O’Leary made the comment in Tralee District Court, in relation to both 44-year-old Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and 41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel.

Both men appeared in court via video link from the separate prisons in which they are in custody.

Tralee businessman Mr McDonnell is alleged to have had possession of crystal meth worth almost €33 million for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February.

Mr Leen faces one charge of possession of the drug for sale or supply at the same garden centre, and one charge of importing the drug into Ireland.

Both men were refused bail in the District Court, and again in the High Court, but Mr McDonnell is appealing the High Court bail refusal to the Court of Appeal.

In relation to Mr McDonnell, Sergeant Stephen O’Brien told the court the book of evidence against him is not ready yet, and the state sought to remand him in continuing custody for two weeks.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said he would consent to a two-week remand, but his client is in custody and the matter has to be progressed as soon as possible.

Judge Philip O’Leary agreed the case needs to be progressed, as Mr McDonnell is in custody.

In relation to Mr Leen, Sergeant O’Brien said again the book of evidence is not ready yet.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, asked the judge to look at the date of the original remand, and said his client is also taking his bail refusal to the Court of Appeal.

Judge O’Leary again agreed that the state should expedite the matter.

Both men were remanded in custody at their respective prisons to the 8th May for the books of evidence to be served.

