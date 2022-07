The Kerry premiere of Joyride which was filmed around the county last year will be shown in Killarney tonight.

Kerry International Film Festival in association with Screen Kerry will host the preview at Cinema Killarney at 6pm.

The film was created by writer Ailbhe Keogan who is based in the county.

Advertisement

She said the Kerry premiere is a particularly special one as it feels like the film is coming home.

Members of cast, crew, sponsors and film enthusiasts will all attend the event.