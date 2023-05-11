Advertisement
Joules to close Kenmare store

May 11, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Joules to close Kenmare store
Joules, the clothing retailer, is to close its store in Kenmare.

Joules Group Plc was set for administration last November, after the British retailer failed to raise equity or find new investors.

Retail giant Next and Joules founder, Tom Joule, then rescued the company in a £34 million deal.

Next said it intended to keep about 100 Joules stores open and save 1,450 jobs.

Staff at the Kenmare store, however, have now been told it will close on Saturday May 20th.

It had been operating in the town for seven years.

It’s not known if the retailer's other Irish outlet, at Kildare Village, will also close.

 

