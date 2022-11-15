Joules Kenmare told to trade as normal amid company administration concerns

Staff at a Kenmare shop, which is part of a chain of stores in the UK and Ireland, have been advised to trade as normal for the foreseeable future.

Joules Group Plc is set for administration, after the British retailer failed to raise equity or find new investors.

The company employs over 1,600 people in its 132 stores across the UK and Ireland, including a shop in Kenmare.

Joules Group tried to secure new financing last week , after a mild autumn hit sales, but it said that talks had failed and it intends to file for insolvency.

A spokesperson for the Joules store in Kenmare told Radio Kerry that it is business as usual in their store.

They say staff have been advised to trade as normal for the foreseeable future, until told otherwise