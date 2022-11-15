Advertisement
News

Joules Kenmare told to trade as normal amid company administration concerns

Nov 15, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Joules Kenmare told to trade as normal amid company administration concerns Joules Kenmare told to trade as normal amid company administration concerns
Share this article

Staff at a Kenmare shop, which is part of a chain of stores in the UK and Ireland, have been advised to trade as normal for the foreseeable future.

Joules Group Plc is set for administration, after the British retailer failed to raise equity or find new investors.

The company employs over 1,600 people in its 132 stores across the UK and Ireland, including a shop in Kenmare.

Advertisement

Joules Group tried to secure new financing last week , after a mild autumn hit sales, but it said that talks had failed and it intends to file for insolvency.

A spokesperson for the Joules store in Kenmare told Radio Kerry that it is business as usual in their store.

Advertisement

They say staff have been advised to trade as normal for the foreseeable future, until told otherwise

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus