Jet-skis interrupt Tralee Bay boat trip and put people in danger

A trip around Tralee Bay was interrupted when five people on jet-skis put people in danger by travelling at speed around a tour boat.

Oorla Casey from Castleisland was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December and is currently on a break from treatment at the moment.

She was gifted a trip on the Tralee Bay Experience on Tuesday night.

During the trip, teenagers along with a man, estimated to be in his 50s, started circling the boat and drove the jet-skis at speed near the boat.

Ms Casey explains what happened:

Kerry County Council’s byelaws for recreational crafts and personal watercrafts state such crafts can’t be used within 300 metres seaward of the water’s edge.

Speed restrictions are in place, and crafts can’t be used in proximity to bathers.

There are areas designated for launching crafts, and craft operators can’t annoy or cause danger to a person using a beach or inland waterway.