Jessie Buckley nominated for British Independent Film Award

Kerry actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for a British Independent Film Award.

She’ll go up against other stars including Emma Thompson and Paul Mescal in the Best Joint Lead Performance category.

Jessie Buckley was nominated alongside co-star Rory Kinnear for their roles in the horror-thriller Men, in which a young woman’s retreat to the country becomes a waking nightmare of her darkest fears.

The film was also nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Effects, Best Original Music, and Best Sound.

Winners will be announced at the BIFA ceremony on December 4th.