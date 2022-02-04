Jackie Healy-Rae sentence appeal adjourned until March

Jackie Healy-Rae's appeal of his suspended sentence for assault has been adjourned until March 28th.

Cllr Healy-Rae, his younger brother, Kevin, along with a co-accused, Malachy Scannell received suspended sentences for assault causing harm in December 2019 to Kieran James.

The case came before Killarney Circuit Criminal Court but has been adjourned until March, when a hearing date will be set.

Barrister Katie O'Connell represented the three applicants at the request of Pádraig O'Connell Solicitors in Killarney.

An application to adjourn the matter was submitted by the State solicitor.

Ms O'Connell told the court that the matter was going on for too long and that the applicants want the matter dealt with sooner rather than later.