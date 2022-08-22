It’s believed Civil War in Kerry may not have been as vicious if Michael Collins wasn’t killed

It’s believed if Michael Collins wasn’t killed, the Civil War would not have been as vicious in Kerry.

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the assassination, of one of Ireland's most well-known revolutionary figures.

Michael Collins was shot in an ambush on this day in 1922, in Béal na Bláth, County Cork; he was just 31-years-old.

Author and historian Owen O’Shea believes if Collins wasn’t killed, he’d have become leader of Cuman na nGaedheal and Fine Gael.

He believes Collins would have been a stabilising force:

