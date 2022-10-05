Items once belonging to Daniel O'Connell sold at auction for over €32,000

An auction on items once belonging to Daniel O’Connell realised over 32 thousand euros (32760)

The auction, ran by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, took place in Chatsworth Auction House in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny this week.

Among the items sold included a portrait of Daniel O’Connell which sold for €500, and a large 19th Century landscape painting of Derrynane House and Abbey, which sold for €3600.

An engraved gold pocket watch commissioned by “The Liberator” was sold for €26,000 to a private buyer.

