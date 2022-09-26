Items once belonging to Daniel O'Connell for auction this week

An auction on items once belonging to Daniel O’Connell takes place this week.

Among the items up for auction by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers are a large 19th Century landscape painting of Derrynane House and Abbey, and an ornate jug once owned by “The Liberator”.

The jug is being sold along with a letter written by Daniel O’Connell explaining how it came into his possession

An engraved gold pocket watch commissioned by the ‘Liberator’ with a guide price of €4,000 to €6,000 is also up for auction

The auction takes place Chatsworth Auction House in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny on Tuesday and Wednesday

