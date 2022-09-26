Advertisement
Items once belonging to Daniel O'Connell for auction this week

Sep 26, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
An auction on items once belonging to Daniel O’Connell takes place this week.

Among the items up for auction by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers are a large 19th Century landscape painting of Derrynane House and Abbey, and an ornate jug once owned by “The Liberator”.

The jug is being sold along with a letter written by Daniel O’Connell explaining how it came into his possession

An engraved gold pocket watch commissioned by the ‘Liberator’ with a guide price of €4,000 to €6,000 is also up for auction

The auction takes place Chatsworth Auction House in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny on Tuesday and Wednesday

A link to see all lots up for auction can be found here.

