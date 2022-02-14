IT Tralee awarded contracts worth €2.3 million without adhering to procurement guidelines

The Institute of Technology Tralee awarded contracts worth almost €2.3 million without adhering to public procurement guidelines.

This is according to the institution's financial reports over the past seven years.

IT Tralee has since merged with Cork IT to form the Munster Technological University.

All public sector bodies, or private companies which are subsidised to a rate of 50% or more by a public body, must adhere to public procurement guidelines.

This includes that contracts worth over €25,000 must be advertised on the eTenders website, which is used for bodies interested in Irish public sector contracts.

In its accounts, IT Tralee, now the Kerry campus of the Munster Technological University, reported instances when it awarded contracts worth over €25,000 without complying with guidelines.

During the period 2015-2019, 18 contracts worth a combined €927,000 were awarded by the college.

During 2015 alone, seven contracts worth €483,000 in total were awarded.

In 2014, 12 contracts worth a combined €1.37 million were awarded without being advertised; the college said most of this related to the rollover of existing contracts which were originally awarded through a public tender.

The number and value of these contracts awarded has decreased annually.