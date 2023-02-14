ISCF Chair accuses council of jumping the gun in issuing enforcement notices

The Irish Self-Catering Federation is accusing Kerry County Council of 'jumping the gun' in issuing enforcement notices to people operating short-term let businesses.

It follows plans approved by Cabinet, which will see the introduction of a tourism letting register.

Under the plans, property owners must register tourism accommodation with Fáilte Ireland as a short-term rental option; and have appropriate planning; or they will face penalties.

Advertisement

Chair of the ISCF, Máire Ní Mhurchú, says the council has issued enforcement notices to self-catering owners in the Killarney area last week.

She says this is premature.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry has contacted Kerry County Council for comment.