Irish Water to replace 280m of watermains in Lixnaw

Sep 15, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water to replace 280m of watermains in Lixnaw
Irish Water is to replace 280 metres of watermains in Lixnaw.

The works will involve replacing 280 metres of old water mains with new pipes at Ballyreehan, and are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water says the works will bring an end to the frequent bursts and outages experienced by people in the area, who will see a significant improvement to their supply.

The works will take place on the L1027 Ballyreehan Road, starting in the middle of this month.

Irish Water says traffic management will be in place, and diversions will be clearly signposted, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

People are advised that there may be some short-term water interruptions, but anyone affected will be given at least 48 hours’ notice.

