Advertisement
News

Irish Water to progress water network improvement works in Caherciveen next Monday

Jul 8, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water to progress water network improvement works in Caherciveen next Monday Irish Water to progress water network improvement works in Caherciveen next Monday
Share this article

Irish Water are to progress water network improvement works in Caherciveen starting from next Monday.

Works, which are due to last for a week, will take place along Old Market Street from its junction with Main Street for approximately 15m.

A road closure is required along Old Market Street from its junction with St. Joseph’s Terrace to Main Street.

Advertisement

Traffic diversions will be signposted on approach and local and emergency traffic will be maintained.

Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water said works may involve some short-term water outages and customers will be given at least 48 hours’ notice.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus