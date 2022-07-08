Irish Water to progress water network improvement works in Caherciveen next Monday

Irish Water are to progress water network improvement works in Caherciveen starting from next Monday.

Works, which are due to last for a week, will take place along Old Market Street from its junction with Main Street for approximately 15m.

A road closure is required along Old Market Street from its junction with St. Joseph’s Terrace to Main Street.

Traffic diversions will be signposted on approach and local and emergency traffic will be maintained.

Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water said works may involve some short-term water outages and customers will be given at least 48 hours’ notice.