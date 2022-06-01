Irish Water says faulty North Kerry pipelines will be replaced by end of year

Regular water outages in parts of North Kerry are down to ageing pipelines.

That’s according to Angela Ryan who is water resource strategy specialist with Irish Water.

She says the pipelines in Ardfert and Lixnaw are reaching the end of their useable service, which is resulting in more frequent bursts.

Angela Ryan says these areas are being prioritsed and outlines what works are planned for this year:

Irish Water is launching the draft regional water resource plan for the Southwest.

This will allow the utility to review water supply needs collectively for the entire region looking at quality, quantity, reliability and sustainability.

The plans are on public consultation until August 24th and people in Kerry will be urged to give their feedback.

Water resource strategy specialist with Irish Water, Angela Ryan explains how the plans will work: