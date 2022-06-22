Irish Water continues public consultation for Southwest water resource plan

Irish Water is continuing its public consultation on the regional water resource plan for the Southwest.

The plan sets out options for providing a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for 594,000 customers in the South West region over the next 25 years.

People interested in finding out more can attend public webinars taking place next week

Submissions can be made by post or email by 24 August 2022.

Email: [email protected]

Post: National Water Resources Plan, Irish Water, PO Box 13216, Glenageary, Co. Dublin