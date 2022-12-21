Irish Water asks Kerry people not to run taps

Irish Water says some homes and businesses in Rathmore and Barraduff may be experiencing low water pressure or loss of supply.

The company’s operations lead in Kerry, Oliver Harney, says this is due to a combination of increased demand and burst water mains.

Sub-zero temperatures last week led to frozen water pipes and bursts, and has caused increased pressure on water supplies.

In response, some people left their taps running in the belief that it would stop pipes from freezing.

Irish Water is asking people not to do this.

The utility says running taps won’t necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and can seriously impact on the water supply.

Instead, we're being asked to check for leaks and report them to Irish Water at 1800 278 278 if found.