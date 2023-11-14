Irish Self-Catering Federation calls for derogation for existing operators of short-term lets

There’s concern among Irish Self-Catering Federation members about the planning requirements for people engaging in short-term rentals.

That’s according to CEO of the Irish Self-Catering Federation, Máire Ní Mhurchú.

The short-term tourist letting register will be given approval by the EU tomorrow; it’ll require owners who are short-term letting to register their properties annually.

The federation believes it’s a good idea to have everyone registered.

However, Ms Ní Mhurchú says the planning costs and likely refusals to grant permission for short-term lets will mean people will probably not sign up in the first place.

She says the Irish Self-Catering Federation is calling for a derogation for existing short-term let operators.

She explains what the federation would like to see happen: