Advertisement
News

Irish Red Cross re-issues appeal to Kerry people to pledge a room to Ukrainian refugees

Apr 19, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Irish Red Cross re-issues appeal to Kerry people to pledge a room to Ukrainian refugees
Share this article

The Irish Red Cross is re-issuing its appeal to Kerry people to pledge a room in their homes for Ukrainian refugees.

Nationally, almost 11 thousand refugees have been accommodated through the scheme in over 4,700 properties, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Irish Red Cross says State accommodation services are under significant pressure, and its concerned many of those fleeing the ongoing war will end up homeless.

Advertisement

In Kerry almost 600 (594) properties are listed in the register of pledges; of these just under 340 (339) are within shared accommodation, while 255 vacant properties have been registered.

Head of International and Migration at the Irish Red Cross Niall O’Keeffe says the society is appealing to people in Kerry to once again open their hearts and homes to those who have fled the war in Ukraine; adding this temporary measure is further needed.

The Red Cross is looking to hear from anyone with a spare bedroom or a vacant property which could be used to house a family.

Advertisement

More information on the appeal can be found here .

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 340 knives seized by Gardaí in Kerry since 2013
Advertisement
Kerry TD says Stardust victims vindicated by verdict of unlawful killing
Killarney councillors critical of Uisce Éireann over handling of Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 340 knives seized by Gardaí in Kerry since 2013
Villa goalkeeper suspended for Europa Conference League semi-final
Kissane running The Kerry Way Ultra Marathon for Kerry Mental Health Association
Westmeath reveal team to host Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus