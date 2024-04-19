Irish Red Cross re-issues appeal to Kerry people to pledge a room to Ukrainian refugees

The Irish Red Cross is re-issuing its appeal to Kerry people to pledge a room in their homes for Ukrainian refugees.

Nationally, almost 11 thousand refugees have been accommodated through the scheme in over 4,700 properties, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Irish Red Cross says State accommodation services are under significant pressure, and its concerned many of those fleeing the ongoing war will end up homeless.

Advertisement

In Kerry almost 600 (594) properties are listed in the register of pledges; of these just under 340 (339) are within shared accommodation, while 255 vacant properties have been registered.

Head of International and Migration at the Irish Red Cross Niall O’Keeffe says the society is appealing to people in Kerry to once again open their hearts and homes to those who have fled the war in Ukraine; adding this temporary measure is further needed.

The Red Cross is looking to hear from anyone with a spare bedroom or a vacant property which could be used to house a family.

Advertisement

More information on the appeal can be found here .