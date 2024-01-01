 Irish Rail to award tender for catering services on Kerry trains soon

Irish Rail says it’s currently progressing a full tender process to reinstate catering services on trains serving Kerry.

The food service was suspended during the pandemic, when a dip in passenger numbers left the operation financially unviable.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked the Transport Minister for an update on the position regarding catering on trains from Kerry to Cork and Dublin.

In response to Deputy Griffin, Irish Rail says it has already restored catering on the Dublin to Cork route.

This is provided by Irish company Carriage Food Services Ltd on an interim basis, while a national tender is undertaken.

This means catering is served at some point between Cork and Dublin, but not on any line to or from Kerry as far as Mallow.

Irish Rail says it’s working to enhance retail and catering offerings at its stations, and customers can also bring their own food and beverages, excluding alcohol, on board.

It says a full tender process is currently being progressed to reinstate catering services across the Intercity network and vending machine trials are also set to be undertaken.

Irish Rail added the tender is expected to be awarded in early 2024, and says it looks forward to the resumption of catering on board its services.

