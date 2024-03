An Irish MEP says it's a "disgrace" Israel is being allowed take part in the Eurovision.

There have been calls for the country to be barred for the competition in Sweden this May amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Eurovision officials have asked Israel to revise the country's song as it reportedly references the victims of the October 7th Hamas attack.

Advertisement

Mick Wallace, an MEP for Ireland South, says the Israelis shouldn't be involved at all: