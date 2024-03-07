Advertisement
Irish Deer Commission say changes to deer hunting season are an own goal by the government

Mar 7, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
Deer in Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
The Irish Deer Commission has criticised changes to the open season when it's permissible to hunt deer.

It's part of changes to the Deer Open Seasons Order announced by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for Nature, Malcolm Noonan.

These include that there will be no open season for red deer in Kerry due to conservation concerns.

Hunting of female and anterless deer has been extended to the end of march, and hunting of males until the end of April.

Meanwhile, the 2024/2025 male deer hunting season will now begin at the earlier date of 1 August 2024.

Damien Hannigan of the Irish Deer Commision, which is concerned with the management and conservation of wild deer, disagrees with the changes.

