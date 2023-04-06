Advertisement
Irish-based bidder buys previously unseen Roger Casement letters

Apr 6, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Irish-based bidder buys previously unseen Roger Casement letters Irish-based bidder buys previously unseen Roger Casement letters
A bidder based in Ireland has bought previously unseen letters by Roger Casement in the months before his attempt to land arms on Banna Strand.

Bonhams Auctioneers  in London sold the six letters to a client who’s based in this country.

Casement wrote the letters over a five-month period between 1915 and 1916.

They were written to a German journalist who a number of years after Casement’s execution, gave the letters to a British diplomat, David Somerville.

The letters were held in the Somerville family before being put up for auction in March.

Bonhams said the bidder paid more than £4,800 pounds sterling for the letters. (£4,845 sterling for website)

Casement’s last letter in the batch was written on March 6th, 1916 just over a month before he attempted to land arms from Germany to assist the Easter Rising.

He was arrested by the British on Banna Strand and was executed in August 1916.

