Advertisement
News

Ireland’s Edge Slí Bheatha kicks off this afternoon

Dec 2, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Ireland’s Edge Slí Bheatha kicks off this afternoon Ireland’s Edge Slí Bheatha kicks off this afternoon
Share this article

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is among the speakers at a series of discussions which form part of the Other Voices festival in Dingle this weekend.

Ireland’s Edge - The Good Life / Slí Bheatha will see a gathering of artists, writers, thinkers, policy-makers and more.

The two-day event will facilitate panel discussions about change in the wider world.

Advertisement

The function will get underway at 1.30pm this afternoon, in the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

It will continue tomorrow with guests like journalist Carole Cadwalladr, CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy and many others.

Other Voices takes place across the weekend, featuring acts such as Paolo Nutini, Inhaler and The Big Moon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus