Ireland’s Edge Slí Bheatha kicks off this afternoon

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is among the speakers at a series of discussions which form part of the Other Voices festival in Dingle this weekend.

Ireland’s Edge - The Good Life / Slí Bheatha will see a gathering of artists, writers, thinkers, policy-makers and more.

The two-day event will facilitate panel discussions about change in the wider world.

The function will get underway at 1.30pm this afternoon, in the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

It will continue tomorrow with guests like journalist Carole Cadwalladr, CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy and many others.

Other Voices takes place across the weekend, featuring acts such as Paolo Nutini, Inhaler and The Big Moon.