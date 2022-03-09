Advertisement
Ireland South MEP welcomes prospect of Citizens’ Assembly on Ireland’s neutrality

Mar 9, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP welcomes prospect of Citizens' Assembly on Ireland's neutrality
An Ireland South MEP is welcoming the Taoiseach’s suggestion that a citizens’ assembly could be established to discuss the topic of Ireland's neutrality.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says its establishment in 2016, the Irish Citizens’ Assembly has deliberated on a number of key issues.

She says feels this is an ideal way to work towards clarifying Ireland’s position on neutrality, which has been at the centre of debate in recent days.

MEP Deirdre Clune says Ireland is not alone in Europe in discussing its military policies, with Denmark, Finland and Germany also looking at their own policies.

