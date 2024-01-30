Ireland South MEP welcomes deal to restore Northern Ireland Executive

An Ireland South MEP has welcomed the deal to restore the Northern Ireland Executive.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, is the first vice-chair of the European Parliament’s UK Delegation.

He says the political deadlock has persisted for too long and he says the need for the Assembly to return after two years cannot be overstated enough.

MEP Sean Kelly says there are several important strategies that are collecting dust on the selves waiting to be implemented.

He says it’s positive news for the North: